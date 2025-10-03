IndiGo to launch three new international routes, 10 additional domestic services from Delhi airport

India’s largest airline IndiGo is expanding its operations at its North India hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. As part of this expansion, it will launch three new international routes from Delhi to Denpasar, Bali (Indonesia) (daily service starting October 24), Krabi (Thailand) (four times weekly starting October 26) and Manchester (United Kingdom) (four times weekly beginning November 15).

In addition, IndiGo will increase frequency on the Delhi–Bangkok route to double daily services effective October 26. The Manchester service marks the start of IndiGo’s long-haul services from Delhi.

On the domestic front, starting October 26, IndiGo is introducing additional daily, non-stop services on nine routes between Delhi and Rajkot, Vadodara (Gujarat), Patna (Bihar), Goa (Manohar International Airport), Shirdi, Nagpur, Nashik (Maharashtra), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). IndiGo will also introduce Purnea (Bihar) as a brand-new, non-stop destination from Delhi, bringing the total domestic enhancement to 10 daily non-stop services.