JP Morgan values Reliance Retail at $143 billion, Jio at $135 billion

MUMBAI: After Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s recent AGM announcement that the telecom arm will be listed next year, global bank JP Morgan has valued Reliance Jio Infocomm at $135 billion and Reliance Retail at $143 billion.

In a report, the Wall Street major said RIL’s consumer businesses are set to drive nearly all of the group’s earnings growth in the coming years. Reliance Retail’s December revenue could be supported by the recent GST cuts. A tariff increase at Jio is likely ahead of the IPO, it added.

“Reliance Retail and telecom now account for 54% of the total FY25 consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). In our estimates, they will account for almost all of the net Ebitda growth over the next three years,” JP Morgan analysts wrote in a September 30 report.

RIL's 83% stake in Reliance Retail is valued at Rs 10.5 trillion or $118 billion, or Rs 776 a share, based on a 34.5x blended multiple of FY27-FY28 Ebitda, the report said.

JPMorgan forecasts segmental Ebitda of Rs 34,400 crore in FY27, rising to Rs 39,000 crore by FY28. The brokerage also notes that Reliance Retail trades below Avenue Supermarts’ 42x multiples, and said any crystallisation of valuation upside through an initial public offering or stake sale could provide further gains.