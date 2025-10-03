NITI Aayog proposes optional presumptive tax regime for foreign investors

NEW DELHI: Government think tank Niti Aayog has proposed an optional industry-specific presumptive taxation scheme for foreign companies. The proposal is aimed at enhancing tax certainty and predictability for foreign investors, which Niti Aayog identifies as a critical impediment to maximizing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows.

It has warned that existing complexities and ambiguities in rules governing permanent establishments (PE) and profit attribution have led to significant tax uncertainty and compliance burdens for multinationals. It says the lack of clear, objective standards has resulted in protracted litigation, with major PE disputes often taking anywhere from 6 to 12 or more years to reach a final resolution in the courts.

A PE is the business presence of a foreign company in a host country that incurs income or tax liability. Under presumptive taxation, businesses are allowed to declare a fixed percentage of their income as taxable profit, and are thus taxed on that profit instead of calculating all the expenses and then deducting it.

India already applies presumptive taxation for some sectors. For example, foreign companies providing certain Electronics Manufacturing Services, deem 25% of gross payments as profit. For non-resident cruise ship operators, 20% of gross receipts are deemed as taxable profits. Niti Aayog’s proposal builds on India’s existing use of presumptive tax.