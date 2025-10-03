Nvidia, Fujitsu forge strategic AI partnership to revolutionise robotics and technology

CHENNAI: In a significant development in the AI and robotics sectors, US technology giant Nvidia and Japanese telecommunications and computing company Fujitsu have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing artificial intelligence technologies. The partnership focuses on the development of smart robots and other innovative technologies utilizing Nvidia's advanced computing chips.
During a joint announcement in Tokyo on Friday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Fujitsu CEO Takahito Tokita emphasised the transformative potential of AI in various industries. Huang remarked, "The AI industrial revolution has already begun. Building the infrastructure to power it is essential in Japan and around the world." He expressed confidence in Japan's capacity to lead globally in AI and robotics innovation.
The collaboration aims to establish a comprehensive AI infrastructure in Japan by 2030, targeting key sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, environmental technology, next-generation computing, and customer services. This initiative seeks to address societal challenges, including Japan's aging workforce, by leveraging AI to enhance productivity and efficiency.
A potential collaboration with Yaskawa Electric Corp., a Japanese machinery and robotics manufacturer, is also under consideration as part of this partnership. While specific financial details and project timelines have not been disclosed, the focus remains on creating a sustainable and scalable AI ecosystem that can be expanded globally.
This alliance underscores the growing importance of AI in shaping the future of technology and industry. By combining Nvidia's cutting-edge computing capabilities with Fujitsu's expertise in system integration, the partnership is poised to drive significant advancements in AI-driven robotics and other technological innovations.
As the collaboration progresses, stakeholders across various sectors are keenly observing the developments, anticipating that this partnership will play a pivotal role in the evolution of AI technologies and their applications worldwide.