Perplexity AI's Comet browser now free for all users

Perplexity AI has announced that its AI-powered browser, Comet, is now available to all users free of charge. The announcement was made by CEO Aravind Srinivas on X on Friday. Previously, Comet access was limited to subscribers of the $200/month Perplexity Max plan. This move aims to broaden access to its advanced features and challenge established browsers like Google Chrome.
Comet integrates a suite of AI-driven tools designed to enhance the browsing experience:
Personalized Assistance: The Comet Assistant can perform tasks such as shopping, booking travel, drafting emails, and summarizing web content based on user prompts.
Productivity Tools: Features include tab management, content recommendations, and workflow organization to streamline online activities.
Multiplatform Support: Comet is accessible on Windows, Mac, and iOS, with an Android version expected soon.
While the base version of Comet is now free, Perplexity offers a premium add-on called Comet Plus, which is priced at $5/month, this subscription provides access to curated news content from major outlets like CNN, The Washington Post, and Condé Nast. Notably, 80 percent of the revenue from Comet Plus is shared with publishers, aiming to support quality journalism.
The decision to make Comet freely available positions Perplexity AI as a formidable competitor in the browser market. By integrating AI capabilities directly into the browsing experience, Comet challenges traditional browsers and search engines, potentially reshaping how users interact with the web.
Perplexity AI's move to open up Comet to all users reflects a strategic effort to democratize access to advanced AI tools and redefine the browsing experience. As the browser landscape evolves, Comet's innovative features may set new standards for user interaction and productivity online.