Perplexity AI's Comet browser now free for all users

While the base version of Comet is now free, Perplexity offers a premium add-on called Comet Plus, which is priced at $5/month, this subscription provides access to curated news content from major outlets like CNN, The Washington Post, and Condé Nast. Notably, 80 percent of the revenue from Comet Plus is shared with publishers, aiming to support quality journalism.

The decision to make Comet freely available positions Perplexity AI as a formidable competitor in the browser market. By integrating AI capabilities directly into the browsing experience, Comet challenges traditional browsers and search engines, potentially reshaping how users interact with the web.

Perplexity AI's move to open up Comet to all users reflects a strategic effort to democratize access to advanced AI tools and redefine the browsing experience. As the browser landscape evolves, Comet's innovative features may set new standards for user interaction and productivity online.