Two new mega airports to be inaugurated in India in October

India is all set to see two new mega airports opening up this month – Noida International Airport (NIA) in Delhi NCR and Navi Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). While the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to be inaugurated on 8 October by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu recently announced that the much-delayed NIA will finally be inaugurated on October 30.

The airports are being developed to meet the growing demand for air travel and to ease congestion at the two existing airports in the country’s largest cities. Aviation regulator DGCA has already granted an aerodrome license to NMIA to commence operations. NIA, located in Jewar (Uttar Pradesh), is expected to receive the important license very soon as much of the infrastructure is already complete.

Airlines have also started tying up with the airports. Last month, Air India Group joined IndiGo and Akasa Air to launch operations from NMIA. For the Noida airport, IndiGo signed an MoU in November 2023 to serve as the launch carrier. Akasa Air has also committed to building a strong network from here.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday personally inspected the final preparations of the NMIA. In a social media post, Adani wrote, "Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life."