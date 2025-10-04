Centre launches Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to boost critical mineral recycling

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Mines has issued detailed guidelines for the Critical Mineral Recycling Incentive Scheme to recover minerals from waste such as e-waste, spent lithium-ion batteries, permanent magnets, catalytic converters, and alloy scraps. The Rs. 1500 crore scheme, notified on September 8, 2025, under the National Critical Minerals Mission, will help India secure critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals.

As per the guidelines, beneficiaries of the scheme will be recyclers of secondary products that recover these minerals. They are divided into two groups based on their global manufacturing revenue. Group A will include large, established recyclers with revenues of at least Rs 200 crore. They must invest a minimum of Rs 100 crore and set up facilities with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per year. Group B will cover smaller recyclers and startups with revenues below Rs 200 crore, requiring at least Rs 25 crore investment and 5,000 tonnes capacity.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 1,485 crore, of which Rs 700 crore is set aside for lithium-ion battery recycling, Rs 650 crore for e-waste, and Rs 135 crore for other waste streams. Group A will receive up to Rs 990 crore in incentives, while Group B will get Rs 495 crore, with flexibility to reallocate unused funds.