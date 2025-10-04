From meters to centimetres — how Airtel and Swift promise pinpoint precision beyond standard GPS

Airtel’s role strengthens the offering by delivering low-latency correction streams through its telecom infrastructure, bundling services with IoT solutions, and leveraging its enterprise reach to scale adoption. The initial rollout, starting with key markets like the NCR, is designed to provide rapid coverage in high-demand regions.

The partnership addresses long-standing challenges in India such as signal reliability in dense urban areas and limited availability of cost-effective correction networks. By integrating Swift’s technology with Airtel’s connectivity and enterprise solutions, businesses will benefit from lower total costs of ownership, faster onboarding, and easier integration with a wide range of devices and chipsets.

Analysts believe this partnership positions Airtel to gain an edge in emerging sectors that require centimetre-level positioning, including advanced driver assistance systems, automated tolling, robotics and logistics. However, adoption may depend on factors such as device compatibility, pricing, and regulatory approvals, particularly for safety-critical applications.

"Overall, the Airtel–Swift Navigation alliance is seen as a decisive step in transforming India’s location services market, with the potential to deliver unmatched accuracy and open new opportunities across industries," says an industry advisor with a foreign consultancy firm, seeking not to be identified due to his company's policy.

The Global Positioning System (GPS), operated by the United States government, is the most widely used satellite navigation system worldwide. Standard GPS receivers typically provide accuracy within a range of about 5 to 10 meters under open-sky conditions. This level of precision is sufficient for general navigation, mapping, and consumer applications such as smartphone location tracking or vehicle routing.

However, GPS signals are subject to several sources of error, including atmospheric delays, satellite clock and orbital inaccuracies, and signal reflections from buildings or terrain (multipath effects). These factors prevent GPS from offering the centimetre-level accuracy required for advanced applications like autonomous driving, precision agriculture, or high-precision surveying.