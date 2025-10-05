India's IT sector faces job cuts as firms rebuild for AI

Thousands of IT employees in India are out of work. The cuts span homegrown giants like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, as well as global firms such as Accenture, Oracle, IBM, and Capgemini. Companies say they are reshaping themselves for AI, cloud, and product-focused services. Analysts, however, warn that deeper forces are at play.

In 2023–24, India’s IT and ITeS exports touched around USD 199 billion, accounting for 25.6% of total exports worth USD 778.2 billion. For 2024–25, exports are projected to reach USD 224 billion—about 27% of total estimated exports of USD 824.9 billion. The sector remains a pillar of India’s export economy, even as layoffs mount.

TCS trimmed 12,000 roles—about 2% of its workforce—for “organisational restructuring to become future-ready and agile.” Infosys laid off 25,994 employees in FY24 for “workforce optimisation amid volatile demand.” Wipro removed 24,516 jobs to improve “cost efficiency and productivity.”

Tech Mahindra cut 10,669 positions for “portfolio rebalancing.” Oracle India reduced over 100 roles in September 2025 to support its “AI-driven product strategy.” HCLTech shed 8,080 employees largely due to divestitures and realignments. Accenture’s global cuts of 11,000 roles included a significant impact on India, aimed at “reinvesting in AI and digital transformation.”

Cognizant eliminated 3,500 positions globally to “simplify organisation and improve delivery speed.” IBM India dropped around 1,000 roles during its pivot to hybrid cloud and AI, while Capgemini India cut 800 jobs to align with “evolving client demand.”