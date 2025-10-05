‘Sri Lanka would like to see more Indian investments in future: Wasantha Samarasinghe

India is Sri Lanka's largest trading partner and was one of the first countries with which Sri Lanka signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Recently, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted an interactive business session with a high-level Sri Lankan delegation led by Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Trade. In an exclusive interview with Pushpita Dey, Samarasinghe discussed Sri Lanka's desire to welcome more Indian investors.

Edited excerpts:

India is Sri Lanka’s largest trading partner. How do you foresee the balance of trade between the two countries in the coming years?

India is our most important trading partner. While we import many consumer goods from India, the country has also provided significant support to Sri Lanka during difficult times. We are working to address the trade imbalance by utilizing provisions in our existing trade agreement to increase Sri Lankan exports to India. We have plans to enhance our export facilities and are focusing on boosting shipments of garments, textiles, tea, and other products to the Indian market.

Given the rise of regional trade agreements like RCEP, which Sri Lanka is seeking to join, how do you plan to balance your trade strategy between India, China, and other Asian partners?

We have several existing trade agreements with regional countries. However, many were signed years ago, and the global landscape has changed dramatically. We need to revisit and modernize these agreements—both regional and bilateral—with partners like China, India, and Bangladesh. We have already signed agreements with Thailand and Singapore and are receiving interest from others. When we sign a new agreement, it must be a win-win situation for both sides, which requires careful consideration and negotiation.

Indian investment in Sri Lanka has been rising, especially in hospitality and tourism. How is your ministry working to attract more Indian investors?

Indeed. We have opened our hospitality sector to investors from around the world, including India. This sector is primarily private-driven. The government's role is to facilitate, not control or restrict. We provide the regulatory framework and facilitation for anyone wishing to invest. We believe there is a significant opportunity in Sri Lanka's hospitality sector, and we would certainly like to see more Indian investors participating in it in the near future.