Airtel Business secures multi-year cybersecurity contract from Indian Railways

In a press note, the company stated that the country’s railway services are a vital national asset, operating over 13,000 trains daily, serving more than 20 million commuters, and facilitating millions of digital transactions each day—while transporting over 1.5 billion tons of freight annually.

Airtel will protect the flow of critical data, including sensitive customer identities, payment details, and key operational databases for ticketing, train tracking, freight, and signalling—protection that is crucial in today’s era of intensifying cyber threats.

“Our robust security layer will advance security efficiency in ticketing and data management, shield all railway digital operations from evolving cyber threats while delivering safe and seamless digital services to millions of daily railway commuters,” said Sharat Sinha, CEO & Director of Airtel Business.

Dilip Kumar, EDIP — Railway Board, said that due to the increased reliance on digital information and communication technologies for operations, maintenance, production, and procurement of assets, cybersecurity is of the utmost importance. “The establishment of IRSOC will help in providing a centralised Security Operations Centre to continuously monitor IR assets, detect and respond to cyber security threats efficiently, gather threat intelligence and ensure proper collaboration with National Cyber Security Agencies,” said Kumar.

Through the Airtel Secure platform, Indian Railways will benefit from a centralised architecture that ensures complete visibility and real-time monitoring across all major locations. The system includes AI-driven endpoint protection for continuous monitoring of all connected devices, and a robust patch and vulnerability management system overseeing over 190,000 critical infrastructure assets.

In addition, next-generation monitoring tools powered by machine learning and behavioural analytics will enable rapid threat detection and response—achieving an industry-leading mean-time-to-detect of under 20 seconds.