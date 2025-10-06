Hospital stocks jump on CGHS rate revision

Other hospital stocks, including Narayana Health and Global Health, also gained during early trading, reflecting strong investor optimism.

The new CGHS rates, effective October 13, 2025, update payments for almost 2,000 medical procedures. Key changes include:

Hospital Accreditation: NABH-accredited hospitals will receive standard rates, while non-accredited hospitals will get 15% less.

Hospital Type: Large super-specialty hospitals (200+ beds) will earn 15% above the base rate.

City Category: Tier-2 and tier-3 city hospitals will have rates 10–20% lower than tier-1 cities.

Ward Type: Reimbursement will also vary depending on the patient’s ward entitlement.

This overhaul addresses long-standing concerns that CGHS rates were outdated and insufficient to cover modern healthcare costs, including staff and equipment expenses.

Analysts estimate that the rate revision could increase reimbursements by 25–30% on average. Hospitals with significant CGHS exposure, such as Fortis, Max Healthcare, and Apollo Hospitals, are expected to benefit the most. The revised rates may encourage more private hospitals to participate in the scheme, improving patient access to cashless treatments.

Shares of leading hospital chains in India saw a sharp rise on Monday morning after the government announced a major update to the Central Government Health Services (CGHS) reimbursement rates. The move, aimed at modernizing the rates for medical procedures, provided a boost to private hospitals’ revenue prospects.