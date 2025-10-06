Robust festive, wedding demand fuels 30% sales surge for Kalyan Jewellers in July-Sept period

"Our recently concluded quarter has been a very gratifying one," said the company in an exchange filing. "The strong momentum in India, fueled by wedding purchases and a vibrant start to the festive season, underscores the resilience of the branded jewellery market."

International markets also contributed positively, with a 17 percent revenue growth. The Middle East operations, in particular, grew by 10 percent, driven entirely by organic SSSG with no new store additions in the region during the quarter. International business contributed approximately 12 percent to the company's total consolidated revenue.

A standout performer was the company's digital-first platform, Candere, which recorded an impressive 127 percent year-on-year revenue growth. The company reported significant improvements in showroom footfalls and web traffic for the platform, signalling strong consumer adoption.

On the expansion front, Kalyan Jewellers maintained an aggressive pace, launching 15 new Kalyan showrooms in India and 2 in the Middle East. Additionally, it significantly expanded the footprint of its digital brand by opening 15 new Candere showrooms in India. As of September 30, 2025, the total showroom count across India and the Middle East stood at 436.

Despite the strong quarterly numbers, share prices of the company fell by over 2 percent on Monday to Rs 482 a piece at 1:00 pm (IST) against the Friday close of 491.