Supreme Court defers hearing on Vi’s plea against fresh AGR demand

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was scheduled to hear the matter. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested that the hearing be postponed to next Monday. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing VIL, supported the request, urging that the case be taken up before the Diwali vacation. The bench accepted the request and adjourned the hearing.

Previously, the Centre informed the Court that discussions are ongoing to explore a resolution with VIL, noting that the government holds nearly 50% equity in the company and is, therefore, a direct stakeholder in its viability. The Solicitor General stated, “Some solution may have to be found out, subject to your lordships’ approval. If it can be kept next week, we can think of some solution.”

VIL has requested the Court to direct the DoT to re-assess and reconcile its AGR dues up to FY 2016–17 in accordance with the ‘Deduction Verification Guidelines’ issued on February 3, 2020.