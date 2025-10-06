What’s cooking at Tata Trusts

The rift is widening among the seven active trustees of the Tata Trusts just before the scheduled October 10 board meetings. These trusts control the Tata Group, the country's largest corporate house with over $170 billion in annual sales, owning 66.4% of the conglomerate.

Some trustees are now openly questioning the authority of Noel Tata, the chairman. This comes as the conglomerate's non-banking arm, Tata Capital, launches the largest segmental IPO of Rs 15,512 crore on Monday.

Noel Tata is at the center of the debate due to three key issues: a missed listing deadline for upper layer NBFCs (set for September 2025), a recent nomination tussle among trustees, and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s effort to monetize its 18.6% group holding.

Noel's ability to unite the trustees, establish his authority over the Trusts and the Tata Group (like the late Ratan Tata), and balance family ties, will define his leadership. This outcome is crucial for the future governance of the systemically important conglomerate.

Key players and public vote

The key trustees include Chairman Noel Tata and Vice-Chairman Venu Sreenivasan (72, of TVS Motor, also a Tata Sons nominee). Other trustees are -- Vijay Singh (former Defence Secretary, allegedly linked to the Augusta Westland scam); Mehli Mistry (first cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry and a Ratan Tata confidante); Lawyer Darius Khambata (55); Pramit Jhaveri (65, former Citi India CEO, 2010-19); and Jehangir HC Jehangir (known for philanthropy).

The rift became public on August 14. Noel Tata and Venu Sreenivasan voted to re-nominate Ajay Singh to the Tata Sons board for a third term. However, the other four trustees—Mistry, Khambata, Jhaveri, and Jehangir—voted against the re-nomination. This rejection led to the abrupt resignation of Ajay Singh, the 77-year-old retired civil servant, as a nominee director from the Tata Sons board. The manner of Singh’s exit was a clear break from tradition. Under the late Ratan Tata, all decisions were unanimous, despite all trustees having equal power and the chairman holding no veto. Ratan Tata’s influence ensured consensus. Singh’s forced exit, however, resulted from a non-unanimous 4:2 vote.