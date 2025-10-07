AI poses ethical challenges, says RBI’s Rabi Shankar

“AI can expand financial access, strengthen safeguards, and reimagine efficiency,” said Shankar, adding its ability to draw insights from alternative data such as transaction histories or utility payments can make credit assessment for unbanked customers more inclusive. “The use of massive data sources could also help detect fraud in real-time and improve market risk modelling,” he noted.

According to him, AI has already begun transforming operational processes. “From KYC and loan processing to customer support through bots and virtual assistants, AI can deliver a paradigm shift in cost reduction and efficiency. Natural language processing can make document handling seamless, while robo-advisors are helping small investors access affordable financial advice,” he said.

However, Shankar warned that the same data-driven systems that create efficiency can also embed bias. “AI systems trained on biased data can perpetuate discrimination in areas like credit profiling or hiring,” he said. “The lack of explainability, the so-called ‘black box’ problem, makes it hard for regulators and auditors to understand decisions, undermining accountability.”

He also warned about systemic risks. “When AI-driven trading models behave similarly, they can increase market volatility,” he said. “Assigning responsibility for AI mistakes is difficult, and legal frameworks often struggle to keep pace with rapid technological change.”