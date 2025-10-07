Biometric authentication now available for UPI payments as alternative to PIN

MUMBAI: The National Payments Corporation (NPCI) has launched a biometric authentication for UPI payments instead of the present PIN-based system.

The biometric authentication will be performed on-device and can be used in place of the PIN that has been in use since the popular digital payments system was launched in April 2016.

The new tool was rolled out by M Nagaraju, financial services secretary, at the global fintech summit here Tuesday.

A biometric authentication is a more seamless, secure and user-friendly alternative to PIN-based UPI authentication and can be used for setting or resetting the PIN apart from using it for cash withdrawal at ATMs using UPI.

The facility will be made available to customers who choose to opt in, giving them control over their preferred mode of authentication, the NPCI said.

“Each transaction is independently verified by the issuing bank using robust cryptographic checks, ensuring the highest level of safety while keeping the experience simple and seamless,” the NPCI release said.

The introduction of biometrics for UPI payments could also make onboarding easier for senior citizens and first-time users.