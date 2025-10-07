Government must go beyond GST reforms to deepen insurance penetration: IBAI

NEW DELHI: The Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) has urged the Ministry of Finance to adopt additional measures beyond the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms to enhance health and life insurance penetration across the country.

While the GST exemption on individual health insurance premiums is expected to boost coverage to some extent, the association said that large sections of India’s vulnerable and marginalised population still remain outside the insurance net.

To address this gap, IBAI has proposed introducing “soft mandates” that would embed suitable insurance covers into financial products such as Mudra Loans and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), ensuring small and marginalised borrowers are automatically brought under protection.

“Our thought process is that a 1% direct debit from the borrower’s loan amount towards the insurance premium would be sufficient to create a 360-degree cover—encompassing health, life, personal accident, benefit-based business interruption, and property insurance for the assets financed by the loan,” said Narendra Bharindwal, President of IBAI.

Bharindwal noted that individuals at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid remain highly vulnerable, as they rarely purchase insurance voluntarily.