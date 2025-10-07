Gulf’s Schengen-style GCC visa to offer seamless travel across six nations soon

Emirates Tourism Council officials reportedly confirmed that the necessary administrative and digital frameworks are being finalised to ensure a seamless process between the six countries.

Once introduced, the unified visa will allow foreign tourists and GCC residents to move across member countries without applying for multiple permits. It is expected to be available for 30- to 90-day stays, with applications processed through a fully digital platform. The initiative aims to simplify travel, boost tourism, and encourage multi-destination itineraries across the Gulf region.

Tourism experts believe the visa will help position the GCC as a single, integrated tourism hub, similar to Europe’s Schengen zone. It will also strengthen regional cooperation and attract more international visitors, particularly as Gulf nations diversify their economies beyond oil.

Authorities are currently working to harmonize security, immigration, and data-sharing systems among the six member states. The GCC countries are also coordinating on pricing, entry conditions, and mutual recognition procedures to ensure the visa’s smooth operation.

The unified visa is expected to bring significant economic benefits, boosting travel-related sectors such as aviation, hospitality, and retail. It is also likely to promote lesser-known destinations within the Gulf by making multi-country travel more convenient and affordable.

Once implemented, the GCC unified visa will mark a major step toward deeper regional integration and could transform the Gulf into one of the world’s most accessible and dynamic travel destinations.