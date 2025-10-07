Half of world's real-time digital transactions done in the country: FM

MUMBAI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the country is leading in the digital payments system worldwide with half of the world’s total real-time digital transactions taking place in the country alone.

Addressing the opening day of the three-day global fintech fest (GFF) that began here Tuesday, the minister said, "half of the world's real-time digital transactions are happening in our country alone with an adoption rate of 87% as against the world average of 67%."

"We processed over 18,580 crore of UPI transactions worth Rs 261 trillion in financial year 2025," she said, and noted that “fintech is not a niche urban convenience any more but it acts an enabler of nationwide economic empowerment."

"In a decade, we’ve connected a population equivalent to the European Union through digital means," Sitharaman said, adding the country ranks third in terms of the number of fintech companies across the world. She further stated that the Aadhaar, UPI and the Digilocker are some of the ways which have changed the contours of how public finance is handled for their betterment.

Sitharaman also digitally launched a foreign currency settlement system in the Gift City, which would seek to solve issues in the foreign transactions. It will be a payment system within the IFSC design to settle foreign transactions in a real time basis, which would ensure a regulatory oversight on such transactions.