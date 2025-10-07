Indian and Asian markets trade higher amid upbeat sentiment, firm global cues

CHENNAI: Indian and Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday morning, supported by strong global sentiment and optimism over corporate earnings and policy support. By mid-morning, around 11:00 AM IST, both Indian and broader Asian equity markets displayed cautious optimism, according to market reports.
In India, the Sensex opened over 300 points higher, while the Nifty 50 climbed past the 25,150 mark, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session. The uptrend was led by financial, oil & gas, and IT stocks. Mid- and small-cap indices also advanced, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex, however, trimmed some early gains and was trading at 81,962, up 172 points, around 11:34 AM.
Market sentiment was further boosted by foreign inflows and interest surrounding large upcoming IPOs such as Tata Capital and LG Electronics India. Optimism also stemmed from encouraging pre-earnings updates from leading lenders and expectations of healthy quarterly results and steady credit growth.
The rupee strengthened slightly to around Rs 88.73 per US dollar on Tuesday.
Analysts said that the overall undertone remained positive, though investors continued to track developments around global fiscal and monetary policies. “The domestic market is holding firm on strong liquidity and corporate confidence, but near-term volatility cannot be ruled out,” a market strategist noted.
Across Asia, equity markets largely mirrored the positive tone. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 0.8%, driven by hopes of policy continuity and potential tax cuts under new political leadership. South Korea’s KOSPI surged 2.7%, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose about 0.4%, led by technology and semiconductor shares.
Markets in China and Hong Kong were mostly quiet or closed due to local holidays, keeping regional volumes subdued. Still, broader risk appetite improved following gains on Wall Street, where AI-linked and technology stocks continued to lift major U.S. indices to new highs.
Analysts said the market’s short-term direction will depend on U.S. economic data releases, the Federal Reserve’s rate guidance, and domestic earnings announcements. For now, both Indian and Asian markets appear set to maintain their positive bias, supported by global liquidity, strong fundamentals, and upbeat investor sentiment.