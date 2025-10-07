Indian and Asian markets trade higher amid upbeat sentiment, firm global cues

CHENNAI: Indian and Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday morning, supported by strong global sentiment and optimism over corporate earnings and policy support. By mid-morning, around 11:00 AM IST, both Indian and broader Asian equity markets displayed cautious optimism, according to market reports.

In India, the Sensex opened over 300 points higher, while the Nifty 50 climbed past the 25,150 mark, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session. The uptrend was led by financial, oil & gas, and IT stocks. Mid- and small-cap indices also advanced, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex, however, trimmed some early gains and was trading at 81,962, up 172 points, around 11:34 AM.

Market sentiment was further boosted by foreign inflows and interest surrounding large upcoming IPOs such as Tata Capital and LG Electronics India. Optimism also stemmed from encouraging pre-earnings updates from leading lenders and expectations of healthy quarterly results and steady credit growth.