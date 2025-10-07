Indian markets extend winning streak; global investors eye cautious start in Western markets

Analysts quoted in reports attributed the steady uptrend to positive domestic cues, including strong liquidity conditions, upcoming IPO inflows, and expectations of healthy earnings.

The rupee strengthened slightly to around Rs 88.73 against the US dollar, supported by inflows and the Reserve Bank’s active intervention. Market sentiment, however, remained cautious in the second half of the session as global signals turned mixed.

In global markets, early indicators suggest a muted start for US and European equities. US stock futures were little changed after recent rallies, as traders awaited further comments from Federal Reserve officials and key economic data later in the week. European markets are also expected to open steady to slightly lower amid concerns over fiscal pressures and political uncertainty in parts of the region. Investors remain focused on inflation trends, interest rate expectations, and corporate earnings guidance, which are likely to set the tone for the near term.

Overall, while Indian markets continue to show resilience on domestic strength, global cues indicate a phase of cautious consolidation in Western markets ahead of major macroeconomic announcements.