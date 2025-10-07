LG IPO shines, Tata Capital yet to be fully booked while WeWork sails through

The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India was fully subscribed on its first day, driven by brokerages rating the issue as attractively valued compared to peers with most recommending a subscribe rating. The Rs 11,607 crore IPO received a subscription of 1.04 times on day one.

The IPO, closing this Thursday, has a price band of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share, valuing the company at about Rs 77,400 crore at the upper band. In the unofficial grey market, LG shares are trading around Rs 1,418, reflecting a 24% premium over the IPO’s upper price band.

The quota set for non-institutional investors secured a 1.90 times subscription, while the category for retail investors got a 75% subscription. The quota for qualified institutional investors was 49% booked. On Monday, LG raised Rs 3,420 crore from anchor investors. The IPO, entirely an offer-for-sale by the South Korea-based parent, will see it divest 15% of its stake.

“At the upper end of its price band, LG India is valued at a P/E of 38x (TTM EPS Rs 30) and EV/Sales of 3x, trading at a discount to its industry peers. Given its market leadership, strong brand, robust growth prospects, and strategic expansion into high-potential B2B segments, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand. Thus, we recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating,” said Choice Broking in an IPO note.