Tata Capital IPO subscribed 47% on day 2, LG Electronics 73% so far on Tuesday

As of Day 2 (October 7), the issue was subscribed about 46–47 percent overall. Segment-wise, the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category saw around 0.52 times subscription, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) and Retail categories stood at 0.24 times and 0.35 times, respectively.

On the first day, the response was moderate, with total bids around 30–35 percent of the issue size. The employee quota attracted stronger interest, nearing full subscription early on.

Tata Capital raised Rs 4,641 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue opening, with LIC emerging as the largest participant. Shares were allotted to anchor investors at Rs 326 per share — the upper end of the price band.

Despite solid institutional backing, market enthusiasm has been cautious. The grey market premium (GMP) has dropped sharply from early highs to around 3–4 percent, suggesting limited expectations of immediate listing gains. Analysts attribute the subdued sentiment to a rich valuation — around 32 times FY25 estimated earnings — and a cautious tone in broader markets.

Brokerages largely maintain a “Subscribe for Long-Term” recommendation, citing Tata Capital’s strong brand, diversified lending portfolio, and growth prospects in retail and SME finance. However, near-term speculative interest remains low.