Banks primed for better growth, says S&P

MUMBAI: Domestic banks are well-positioned to navigate global uncertainty, tariffs, rate cuts, and a weakening rupee and are primed for better and faster growth, a global rating agency has said.

“Financial resilience among domestic corporates is improving. We applied Asia-Pacific corporate default rates to our credit model scores to more than 2,000 Indian companies. Our scenario analysis suggests that Indian banks can easily absorb potential slippages, making them primed for growth," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Geeta Chugh in a note Wednesday.

Our scenario analysis suggests that new non-performing loan formation in corporate lending will average 1.1% a year over the next two years. However, we project the overall rate of new NPL formation will be higher, at 1.7-1.8%, because of more slippages in the small and midsize enterprise and retail segments, she said.

But she was quick to add that pre-provision operating profit of 3.6-3.7% of loans mean banks can easily absorb the higher credit costs, and their earnings will remain comparable to, or better than, those of many regional peers.

Notwithstanding global uncertainty and cautious lending, we forecast credit growth of 11.5-12.5% over fiscals 2026 and 2027, despite subdued demand and tighter underwriting. We expect credit growth will revive from the second half of this fiscal on the back of cuts in goods and services tax rates, income tax reliefs, and potential regulatory easing.

Key factors that contribute to the resilience of banks include low exposure to tariff-hit sectors, deleveraging by corporates, and a focus on secured retail lending, she said.