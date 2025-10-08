Bombay HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra: “Deposit Rs 60 crore first, then talk about travel”

CHENNAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday told actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra that their plea seeking permission to travel abroad would be considered only after they deposit ₹60 crore, the amount involved in an alleged fraud case filed against them. The couple had approached the court seeking to suspend the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which currently prevents them from leaving India.

The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that he was duped of Rs 60 crore after investing in Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a company once linked to the couple. He accused them of misusing and diverting funds, leading to the registration of a cheating and criminal breach of trust case.