Bombay HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra: “Deposit Rs 60 crore first, then talk about travel”

CHENNAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday told actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra that their plea seeking permission to travel abroad would be considered only after they deposit ₹60 crore, the amount involved in an alleged fraud case filed against them. The couple had approached the court seeking to suspend the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which currently prevents them from leaving India.
The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that he was duped of Rs 60 crore after investing in Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a company once linked to the couple. He accused them of misusing and diverting funds, leading to the registration of a cheating and criminal breach of trust case.
During the hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad took a stern view of the plea, remarking that when such serious financial allegations are pending, international travel—especially for leisure—cannot be permitted without strong justification. The judges directed the couple to first deposit the disputed amount and furnish proof of the purpose of their travel, including event invitations and business documentation.
Shetty and Kundra had argued that their proposed trips were primarily for professional and business engagements, including a YouTube event in Colombo and meetings related to their hospitality ventures. However, the court was unconvinced and adjourned the matter to October 14, 2025, for further hearing.
Legal experts say the court’s stance underscores a consistent judicial approach toward financial offences, where personal liberty—such as foreign travel—is weighed carefully against the seriousness of pending allegations.