Chaos at TCS over layoffs; employees' unions allege coercion, pressure tactics

Employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are facing anxiety and uncertainty amid large-scale layoffs across the company, with several being asked to leave citing reasons such as poor performance, lack of projects, and an economic slowdown in the US and Europe.

In August, TCS had announced plans to reduce its workforce by around 12,000 employees, attributing the move to the growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, several employee unions claim the actual number of job losses is much higher — between 50,000 and 100,000.

Alagunambi Welkin, general secretary of the Union of IT and ITES Employees (UNITE), alleged that TCS is using “coercion and pressure tactics” to force employees to resign. “Some HRs are even employing labour lawyers and threatening to withhold salaries, provident fund and gratuity payments,” he said.

Welkin further claimed that in the company’s Siruseri campus in Chennai, employees are called in for “separation meetings” and made to sit away from their colleagues. “There are three rooms where a psychiatrist, a general physician and an HR representative are stationed,” he added.

TCS has, however, insisted that these speculations are incorrect and misleading. “As communicated earlier, the impact is limited to 2% of our workforce. Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstance," a company statement said.

But employees say a different story. A former employee, whose last working day was September 8, said HR officials had contacted some laid-off employees even after their exit. “We got calls more than 15 days after leaving, asking if we wanted to meet a psychiatrist,” the employee said.