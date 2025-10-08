Gold shatters all records, soars past $4,000/oz, domestic price at Rs 1.22 lakh/10 g

MUMBAI: The safe haven asset gold has shattered all records and has breached the psychologically sensitive $4,000-per ounce mark globally (peaking at $4016/oz for spot gold and $4,050/oz futures), while the domestic prices crossed Rs 1.22 lakh per 10 grams, amid rising global uncertainty and more rate cut expectation and analysts don’t see a halt to the rally which has already delivered 55% so far this year.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) scaled a new lifetime high on Wednesday, surging to Rs 1,22,101/10 grams for the December contract. The historic surge, up Rs 819 or 0.68% for the day, underscores the strong investor appetite for safe-haven assets amid intensifying global uncertainties and expectations of more monetary easing by the US and other major central banks.

Silver futures, on the other hand, too joined the rally, rising Rs 1,221 to Rs 1,47,013 per kg.

The metal has so far given more than 55% since the beginning of this year and many expect the rally to continue though some begin to warn of exhaustion setting in faster than later. This comes on the back of a 27% rally in 2024 and another 24% in the previous year.

Globally, other precious metals markets, spot silver rose 1.3% to $48.44 per ounce, platinum gained 2.4% to $1,657.33 and palladium climbed 2.3% to $1,368.68.

The rally is being driven by a cocktail of factors, including expectations of more interest rate cuts, ongoing political and economic uncertainty, the lingering US Federal shutdown, solid central bank buying (major central banks have snapped up 15 tonnes so far this year, which is though is much lower than last year’s 90 tonnes), inflows into gold exchange-traded funds and a weak dollar.

