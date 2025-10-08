India will roll out satellite communication network in fastest time, assures Scindia

NEW DELHI: India will roll out the satellite communication network in the fastest time across the country, said Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday. He added that this rollout will match the speed and success of the country’s 5G deployment.

Speaking at the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Scindia also emphasized that satellite communication (SATCOM) is no longer a luxury but a necessity for inclusive digital growth.

“India will not only deliver the fastest satellite rollout in the world, we will also redefine what satellite communication means for humanity. We did it with 5G—achieving the world’s fastest rollout in just 20 months,” said the minister.

Currently, the Elon Musk-owned Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, and Reliance Jio-SES have received GMPCS licences to start satellite broadband services in India. However, the satellite communication services will take time to launch, as the companies are still in the trial phase, while the Department of Telecommunications is yet to allocate satellite spectrum for commercial use.

Last month, the DoT sought clarification from TRAI on certain aspects of the satellite spectrum recommendations.