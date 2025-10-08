Muni bond issuances may top Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal: India Ratings

Mumbai: With supportive regulatory framework and the Centre’s financial incentives, more and more municipalities are tapping the bond market, and the current fiscal may see more than a dozen such bodies mopping up Rs 2,000 crore. The supportive regulatory framework and Centre’s financial incentives under Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation have led several municipalities raising debt by way of municipal bonds since 2017.

“The size of such borrowings, though, has remained modest, though. A total of 17 urban local bodies have issued 23 municipal bonds between FY18 and Q2 of FY26, raising a total of Rs 3,359 crore. Six municipalities have already raised Rs 575 crore from April to end-September this year. Another seven to 10 are at various stages of preparation/approval for bond issuances.