Muted response for Tata Capital IPO amid boardroom turmoil at Tata Group

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital saw a muted response from investors amid ongoing boardroom turmoil at the Tata Group and a sharp decline in Tata Group stocks. Unlike the group’s previous IPO, Tata Technologies, which was subscribed over 69 times, Tata Capital’s IPO was subscribed less than twice by the close of the final bidding day.

The Rs 15,512-crore IPO, the biggest of 2025 so far, received bids for 65,11,26,136 shares as against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, translating into a 1.95 times subscription, according to BSE data. Among investor categories, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed the most at 3.42 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 1.98 times subscription and the retail investor category was booked 1.10 times. The employee segment received 2.92 times the bids.

The IPO is likely to have a muted listing given its grey market premium (GMP) fell sharply in recent days. It has now come down to just Rs 2 from Rs 30 at its peak. At the prevailing GMP and the upper end of the price band, the Tata Capital IPO listing price could be Rs 328, a premium of less than 1%.

An analyst tracking the IPO market said that while large IPOs generally receive lower subscription rates, Tata Capital’s booking and a fall in its GMP are rather unexpected. “The low subscription can be attributed to a bearish grip in the secondary market and the reports highlighting corporate governance issues at the conglomerate’s board,” he said while requesting anonymity.