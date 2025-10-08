PM Modi: India’s indigenous 4G technology ready for global export

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India’s indigenous 4G technology is ready to be exported and deployed globally. Modi, while speaking at the inaugural session of the ninth edition of India Mobile Congress 2025, also mentioned that with the indigenous 4G and 5G stack, India will not only ensure seamless connectivity but also deliver high-speed internet and reliable services to its citizens.

“Another key feature of India’s Made-in-India 4G stack—its export readiness,” said Modi.

It is worth noting that India has developed a fully indigenous 4G technology stack, called the "Swadeshi 4G Stack" or "Bharat Telecom Stack,". The core network was developed by C-DOT, while the Radio Access Network (RAN) was provided by Tejas Networks. TCS served as the system integrator for the project. The technology is currently being deployed by the state-owned operator BSNL and is designed to be easily upgradeable to 5G—enhancing both national security and digital sovereignty.

Recently, the Prime Minister inaugurated BSNL’s 1 lakhth mobile tower in Odisha.

“The installation of 1 lakh mobile towers has attracted global attention, showcasing India's growing infrastructure capabilities,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that India’s mobile phone exports have increased 127 times over the past 11 years.

He highlighted that the country, which once struggled with 2G, now has 5G coverage in nearly every district. Over the past decade, the mobile phone manufacturing sector has generated millions of direct jobs. The Prime Minister further emphasized that India is now the second-largest telecom market and the second-largest 5G market in the world.