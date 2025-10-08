Post-quantum cryptography needed to protect digital systems: Sebi chief

MUMBAI: Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey ha called for better technologies to protect digital systems warning that the rise of quantum computing can potentially break cryptography-based encrypted passwords, which are currently used to secure digital systems.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the global fintech summit here Wednesday, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board said, “research is ongoing into quantum-safe computing, and quantum computing will eventually arrive.”

“This could compromise conventional cryptography, which forms the basis of crypto security. Even passwords generated through cryptography could be broken. This means we will need to change the way we create and protect passwords,” he stated.

He likened the potential impact to the Y2K movement, where systems required adjustments as the year changed from 1999 to 2000.

“Passwords generated through current cryptographic methods can be vulnerable to quantum computing. Wherever cryptography is used for security, preparations will be needed to implement quantum-proof passwords, also referred to as post-quantum cryptography,” Pandey said.

The Sebi chief also highlighted that some fintech companies are already leveraging blockchain technology.

“We have set up a regulatory sandbox where these companies can demonstrate the various applications of blockchain within fintech,” he said.

Earlier addressing the fintech summit, Pandey pointed out that while digital infrastructure has made markets more accessible, it has also equipped fraudsters with new tools to deceive investors.

“Capital markets are a key engine of our country’s growth, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this engine runs on a foundation of integrity and transparency,” he emphasised.