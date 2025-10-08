Protectionist measures can't be permanent, should be based on export performance: CEA Nageswaran

Indian industries should not seek permanent protectionist measures from the government to safeguard themselves from competition from other countries, said Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday during his address at an event organised by Care Edge.

“We need industrial policy focused on productivity and performance. In other words, most of the time the industry still looks for protection from competition because we think some other country has a large capacity, production facilities and as they use both tariff and non-tariff measures, we need to use them as well,” added the Chief Economic Advisor.

However, he assured that there will be adequate support from the government and India won’t remain ‘passive’ when such policies are applied by other countries.