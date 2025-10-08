Rolls-Royce aims to double its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030

Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday that the company is expanding its India capabilities through strategic local partnerships and talent development, with the goal of at least doubling its supply chain sourcing from here by 2030. This announcement by the marquee British brand came amid the visit of its CEO Tufan Erginbilgic to India as part of the industry delegation for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit since the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.
“We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership. Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land and sea applications position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat,” said Erginbilgic. In addition to bilateral engagements, the CEO will be meeting partners and customers in India.
UK Prime Minister Starmer said that Rolls-Royce is a symbol of British excellence and their commitment to growing in India supports their Plan for Change – driving economic growth at home, creating jobs, and strengthening UK-India ties.
Rolls-Royce said that its portfolio across civil aviation, defence and energy will enable it to grow its presence and partnerships in India and continue to power, protect and connect India for decades to come. Rolls-Royce’s expertise aligns with India’s ambitions for self-reliance in defence, for energy independence, and for growth in connectivity including through the creation of world-class AI infrastructure, it added.
The company recently inaugurated its newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in India, which houses digital capabilities, enterprise services, and engineering teams supporting civil aerospace and defence. Positioned to become the company’s largest capability hub, the centre will support global corporate functions across civil, defence, and power systems businesses while advancing digital and engineering expertise.