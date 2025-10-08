SBI offering under-Rs 5-cr loans to small biz within 30 minutes: Chairman Setty

MUMBAI: The digital transformation in the financial sector is enabling faster and broader access to credit and also better credit assessment, particularly for small businesses, State Bank of India chairman CS Setty has said.

"Today, I am very proud to say that an SME customer with a loan requirement of up to Rs 5 crore can get approval within 25-26 minutes. This has been made possible essentially because of the humongous digital landscape we have created," Setty told the global fintech summit here Wednesday, highlighting the efficiency of the banking ecosystem.

Though usage of financial products such as insurance is gradually increasing, credit delivery through business channels still needs further enhancement, he said and to resolve this SBI is leveraging digital platforms and fintech partnerships for extensive use of data, including UPI transactions, GST and income tax payments, and also bank account statements, to ensure quicker and more reliable credit decisions for SMEs.

To address financial inclusion, Setty highlighted the importance of account usage beyond mere account opening. "We have opened almost 150 million Jan Dhan accounts (56% of them women accountholders), which start with zero balance. Today, 99.5% of these accounts are funded, with an average balance of about Rs 4,000. This demonstrates that even small amounts are being saved and used," he explained.