Scotch whisky in spotlight as UK PM Keir Starmer begins India visit

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins a two-day visit to India on Wednesday with the Scotch whisky industry in the spotlight as a "big winner" of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which the UK government expects will grow the Scottish economy by 190 million pounds a year.

Downing Street said Scotch Whisky Association members and producers are part of Starmer's trade mission to explore first-hand a potential increase in whisky sales to India worth an estimated 1 billion pounds a year, creating more than 1,000 new UK jobs.

According to officials here, Starmer's first Indian visit as UK PM will include key meetings with senior Indian government ministers and businesses to deepen bilateral trade and diplomatic relationships that will benefit all parts of the United Kingdom.

"The historic trade deal the UK government struck with India this year is great news for Scotland and especially our whisky industry; but having secured the deal, our challenge and responsibility now is to put this deal into action," said Douglas Alexander, UK Secretary of State for Scotland.

"Leading this trade mission, the Prime Minister will be beating the drum for Scotland's finest products.

With the strength and support of the UK government, they can be world-reaching in terms of export markets," said the minister.

Scotch whisky is among the products to see Indian import tariffs considerably slashed once the FTA, known as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), completes its British Parliament ratification process next year.