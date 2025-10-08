Vodafone Idea showcases 5G and AI solutions at India Mobile Congress 2025

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) unveiled a range of 5G and AI-powered solutions on the opening day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. Among the key announcements were a new API-based fraud prevention solution, an AI-powered voice spam detection system, and an upgraded network defence and incident response system for its core operations.

Vi’s voice spam detection system identifies and flags spam and fraudulent calls in real time. Powered by advanced AI models, web crawlers, and user feedback, it detects suspicious numbers before they reach the customer. When a potentially fraudulent call comes through, the user’s phone screen displays “Suspected Spam,” helping them decide whether to answer. Unlike third-party caller ID apps, this feature is built directly into Vi’s network, offering greater accuracy and better privacy protection.

These features are part of Vi Protect, the company’s umbrella initiative for customer safety and cybersecurity. As part of this, Vi also offers spam SMS filtering, which detects and alerts users about fraudulent messages. Another new feature, called International Calling Display, helps users easily recognize genuine international calls—a first-of-its-kind measure in the Indian telecom industry.