Vodafone Idea showcases 5G and AI solutions at India Mobile Congress 2025

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) unveiled a range of 5G and AI-powered solutions on the opening day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. Among the key announcements were a new API-based fraud prevention solution, an AI-powered voice spam detection system, and an upgraded network defence and incident response system for its core operations.
Vi’s voice spam detection system identifies and flags spam and fraudulent calls in real time. Powered by advanced AI models, web crawlers, and user feedback, it detects suspicious numbers before they reach the customer. When a potentially fraudulent call comes through, the user’s phone screen displays “Suspected Spam,” helping them decide whether to answer. Unlike third-party caller ID apps, this feature is built directly into Vi’s network, offering greater accuracy and better privacy protection.
These features are part of Vi Protect, the company’s umbrella initiative for customer safety and cybersecurity. As part of this, Vi also offers spam SMS filtering, which detects and alerts users about fraudulent messages. Another new feature, called International Calling Display, helps users easily recognize genuine international calls—a first-of-its-kind measure in the Indian telecom industry.
To strengthen its network infrastructure, Vi has introduced an upgraded AI-powered Cyber Defence and Incident Response System. The new system is designed to protect Vi’s core network and enterprise operations using agentic and generative AI models. It can detect, analyze, and neutralize cyber threats within an hour, significantly reducing response times while improving accuracy and minimizing false positives.
“At Vi, we believe advanced connectivity has become essential for daily life, economic growth, and national progress. The 5G and AI solutions we are showcasing highlight how technology can create real impact, from equipping India with skills at scale to protecting citizens from cyber fraud, and empowering MSMEs and enterprises to digitize and transform,” said Abhijit Kishore, CEO of Vi.
Vi also showcased the role of satellite technology in enhancing remote connectivity. In partnership with AST SpaceMobile, the company presented a prototype of the BlueBird 3 satellite. The demonstration showed how satellite-based communication can deliver high-speed, low-latency internet access to areas that traditional networks cannot reach. Vi said the technology could ensure reliable communication during natural disasters and improve safety for travelers and professionals working in remote or underserved regions.