World economy doing better than feared, but worse than we need: IMF chief

'Multiple shocks'

"All signs point to a world economy that has generally withstood acute strains from multiple shocks," Georgieva said, pointing to "improved policy fundamentals," the adaptability of the private sector, lower-than-expected tariffs, and supportive financial conditions.

"The world has avoided a tit-for-tat slide into trade war -- so far," she added.

She noted that the average US tariff rate has fallen from 23 percent in April to 17.5 percent today, while the US effective tariff rate of around 10 percent remains "far above" the rest of the world.

But, she warned, the full effect of those tariffs "is still to unfold," adding that the resilience of the world economy has yet to be "fully tested."

Against this backdrop, the Fund still expects global growth to remain at roughly three percent over the medium term, in line with previous forecasts -- below the 3.7 percent, on average, seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Global growth patterns have been changing over the years, notably with China decelerating steadily while India develops into a key growth engine," Georgieva said.

To boost lackluster growth prospects elsewhere, she called on countries to act swiftly to "durably" lift output, rebuild fiscal buffers, and address "excessive" trade imbalances.

The Fund's prescriptions for policymakers differed by region, with Asia urged to deepen its internal trade, and to strengthen the service sector and access to finance.

Carried out correctly, this could raise economic output by as much as 1.8 percent in the long run, Georgieva said.

African countries should promote "business-friendly reforms" and continue with efforts to build up the Continental Free Trade Area which, she said, could lift their real GDP per capita by "over 10 percent."

"Gains from this region can be especially large," she said.