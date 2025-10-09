30 Japanese component makers to invest in Gujarat to support four chip plants: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The four upcoming semiconductor projects in Gujarat are already attracting investments from ancillary and component manufacturers to support the sector in the state, said Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Thursday.
“I was just told by the Ambassador of Japan that about 30 Japanese companies are setting up their plants in Gujarat to support the four major semiconductor facilities — whether in chemicals, gases, substrates, or various consumables,” the minister said while addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for North Gujarat in Mehsana.
Four semiconductor plants — Tata Electronics’ unit in Dholera, Micron’s facility in Sanand, CG Power’s plant in collaboration with Renesas, and Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd’s unit in Sanand — with a total investment of ₹1.25 lakh crore are coming up in the state.
Explaining the technical complexity and precision engineering involved in semiconductor manufacturing, Vaishnaw said, “In semiconductors, purity at the level of parts per billion is extremely important. The chemicals and gases used in this industry have to be ultra-pure.”
He added that both the bullet train and semiconductor projects would help India adopt new ways of working, enhance quality standards, and raise skill levels. “What we learn from these two industries will benefit pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other sectors. It’s a huge opportunity for India,” the minister said.
Vaishnaw also highlighted that electronics manufacturing has emerged as one of India’s major strengths. “In these 11 years, electronics manufacturing has grown into an industry worth about ₹12 lakh crore. Exports are rising rapidly, with electronics exports now worth around ₹4 lakh crore. Work is progressing swiftly on backward integration for components,” he said.
The minister further informed that the recently launched Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme has received proposal applications worth ₹1.15 lakh crore.
The government of Gujarat is now organizing Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences across the state to further expand the reach and impact of the successful model of Vibrant Gujarat.
There will be six regional conferences eyeing over 500 projects with Rs 15 lakh crore investments.