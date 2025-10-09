Air India and IndiGo expand UK operations following India-UK FTA

Two of India’s leading carriers - Air India and IndiGo - are aggressively expanding their operations between India and the United Kingdom (UK). On Thursday, both airlines announced plans to increase the frequency of flights on the route amid strengthening trade and diplomatic ties between the two nations in the backdrop of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India.

Air travel between the two regions has consistently been strong, and connectivity is set to expand soon following the recently concluded India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). This agreement also provides an opportunity to increase their presence in the key European market, where overseas carriers hold approximately a 70% market share.

Air India said on Thursday that it would be expanding its services to the UK as part of its Northern Winter 2025 schedule, adding a fourth daily flight between Delhi and London (Heathrow), effective 26 October 2025. The additional flight increases Air India’s frequency from 24x weekly to 28x weekly this Winter, adding 1,196 seats each way per week between Delhi and London (Heathrow).

Air India is the largest carrier between India and the UK, operating 61x weekly and deploying 18,066 seats per week (in one direction), which translates to nearly 1.7 million seats annually on routes between the two countries. Air India connects five Indian cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Amritsar) to three points in the UK, namely London (Heathrow), London (Gatwick), and Birmingham.

With the added daily frequency, Air India will operate two daily flights on the route with its Airbus A350-900 aircraft and two daily flights with its Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Air India said that the expanded operations include the optimisation of services on other UK routes, some of which were temporarily adjusted due to operational considerations.