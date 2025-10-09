Asian markets mixed in mid-morning trade; Japan leads gains, China rebounds after holiday

In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped around 0.1 percent after an early rise, as investors took profit in property and financial stocks. Other Asian indices, including those in South Korea and Taiwan, traded largely flat, while Australia’s ASX drifted lower amid weakness in mining shares.

The overall tone in Asia was supported by easing geopolitical tensions following reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which pushed oil prices lower and improved risk appetite. However, traders remained cautious ahead of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy cues, which could influence global rate expectations.

Market analysts noted that Asian equities are likely to stay range-bound in the short term, with gains in tech and China offset by broader caution across financial and commodity-linked sectors. The focus now shifts to upcoming corporate earnings and macroeconomic data for fresh market direction.