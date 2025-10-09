CM Bhupendra Patel unveils Gujarat’s regional economic master plan worth ₹15 lakh crore

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the Regional Economic Master Plan for six key economic regions of the state at the inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Mehsana, North Gujarat.

Comprehensive master plans have been prepared for North Gujarat, Kutch, Central Gujarat, Saurashtra, Coastal Saurashtra, and Surat, each identified for its strategic and economic importance. The plans chart a long-term roadmap to expand Gujarat’s economy from its current size of $280 billion (FY 2023) to over $3.5 trillion, with an emphasis on balanced regional growth across all 33 districts.

Under these six regional master plans, more than 500 projects have been conceptualized with public and private investments exceeding ₹15 lakh crore (over USD 200 billion). These initiatives are expected to generate around 28 million new employment opportunities for the youth.

To ensure inclusive growth, the plans include the establishment of Regional Skilling Centres and Centres of Excellence in collaboration with industries. These centres will focus on emerging fields such as Green Skills, Blue Economy, Logistics, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Each regional plan will harness the region’s inherent strengths while focusing on futuristic and high-value sectors:

Advanced Manufacturing: Promotion of sectors such as electric vehicles, battery storage, biologics, marine chemicals, industrial ceramics, and biofuels, driven by technology and innovation.