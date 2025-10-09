Ericsson says expanding rural 5G coverage in India a key priority

NEW DELHI: Telecom equipment maker Ericsson on Thursday said it is investing in both infrastructure and innovation in India, describing the country as a very important market for the company. Andres Vicente, Head of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson, emphasized the need to expand rural 5G coverage.

India’s leading telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have rapidly deployed 5G networks across the country, with Ericsson as one of their vendors. The initial rollout phase generated strong revenue for Ericsson from the Indian market. However, as the rollouts near completion, the company has witnessed a significant drop in revenue over the past few quarters.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, especially in rural coverage,” Vicente said. “Full 5G coverage is essential, particularly because many of the new use cases rely on connectivity in rural areas. Expanding rural coverage is a key priority.”