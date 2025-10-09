Flash floods, landslides devastate over 30 Darjeeling tea gardens; Rs 50 crore loss feared: Planters

KOLKATA: The recent flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain in north Bengal have caused massive destruction in at least 30-35 tea gardens in Darjeeling, with reports of loss of plantation areas, deaths of workers and damage to houses of labourers, prompting planters to convene a meeting to assess the situation, stakeholders said.

Darjeeling tea planters are now collecting data related to damage from the gardens and will discuss various issues during a proposed meeting on Thursday, they said.

Tea bushes in many gardens have been washed away, while the loss of tea-bearing land has left permanent damage to several estates, planters said.

SS Bagaria, chairman of the Bagaria Group, which owns three gardens in Darjeeling, told PTI that the industry's overall loss due to heavy rain and landslides in the hills could be at least Rs 50 crore.

"Heavy rain and landslides have severely hit tea gardens in the hills, with reports of loss of lives and extensive damage to property. There was no work or electricity for two to three days. However, power supply was restored on Wednesday. At least 50 per cent of 71 operational gardens in Darjeeling are severely affected," industry veteran and Chamong Tea chairman Ashok Lohia told PTI.

Roads have been severely damaged, and the government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) are working to clear debris and rubble from the blocked roads, he said.

But the need of the hour is to make the internal roads within the estates motorable, as workers are unable to report for work, he said, adding that restoration of road connectivity is essential.

He said the industry was collecting data from the ground and "a meeting has been convened for Thursday to assess the damage", he said.