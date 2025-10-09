Indian markets start cautiously higher; IT, metal stocks lend early support ahead of earnings season

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets opened on a mildly positive note on Thursday (Oct 9), as investors turned selective ahead of the quarterly earnings season. The Sensex and Nifty 50 edged up around 0.1 percent, with early gains in IT and metal stocks offset by some profit-booking in banking and financial shares. At 10.45 AM, the Sensex traded up 158 points at 81,932.

At the open, the Nifty hovered near 25,050 while the Sensex traded slightly above the 82,000 mark. IT majors saw buying interest ahead of Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) results later in the day, while the metal index climbed nearly 1.5% on firm global commodity prices. In contrast, the banking and financial space remained under pressure after a strong run earlier in the week.