LG IPO breaks record: Subscribed 54 times, receives bids worth Rs 4.43 lakh crore

LG Electronics India has recorded one of the highest subscriptions ever for a large Indian IPO (Rs 10,000 crore and above), with its initial share sale oversubscribed 54 times.

Bids were placed for 385 crore shares compared to the 7.13 crore shares on offer.

The IPO set a new record by attracting bids worth Rs 4.43 lakh crore at the top end of its price band of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share. These subscription figures surpassed the Rs 3.2 lakh crore worth of bids received by Bajaj Housing Finance in 2024.

With a subscription rate of 54 times, this IPO is the most subscribed large Indian offering since Reliance Power’s IPO in 2008, which was subscribed over 70 times for Rs 10,123 crore.

In comparison, India’s largest IPO to date — Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s Rs 27,859 crore issue last year — was subscribed only 1.93 times, while LIC’s Rs 20,557 crore IPO had a 2.05-times subscription. Other recent large IPOs include Paytm’s Rs 18,300 crore offering in November 2021, which was subscribed 1.45 times, and Tata Capital’s Rs 15,512 crore IPO, which also closed this week, was booked 1.95 times.

“Investors seem to have preferred LG Electronics India, where they expect better listing gains and strong near-term growth prospects, thanks to the government’s tax cuts,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.