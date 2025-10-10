AI can generate up to 4 million jobs in next five years: NITI Aayog

NEW DELHI: India’s tech and customer-experience sectors can generate up to 4 million new jobs over the next five years even as automation displaces certain routine roles, said NITI Aayog in a recent report.

The latest paper “Roadmap for Job Creation in the AI Economy”, unveiled by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, highlights how artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of work, workers, and workforce. The report highlights that AI for the tech services sector encompasses both risks and opportunities.

India is at a cross-roads, and AI’s impact on the job market needs immediate attention and a ‘bold and strategic action plan’ can unlock its full potential, it said.

“India’s strength lies in its people. With over 9 million technology and customer experience professionals, and the world’s largest pool of young digital talent, we have both the scale and ambition. What we need now is urgency, vision, and coordination,” said Subrahmanyam.

To turn disruption into opportunity, the think tank has proposed a National AI Talent Mission, which aims to transform India into a global hub for AI skills and capabilities. The think tank suggests a three-pillar structure for AI enhancement -- embedding AI literacy in education, creating a national reskilling engine, and positioning India as a magnet for AI talent through partnerships and infrastructure support.

The Indian AI talent demand is expected to grow from 800,000-850,000 to over 1,250,000 over 2024-26, a CAGR of 25%, while existing talent is only growing at 15%.