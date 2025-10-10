Amid layoff concerns at home, TCS to create 5,000 new jobs in the UK over next three years

TCS said the AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio — a reimagination of its flagship PacePort facility — will serve as centres for co-innovation with clients, startups, and academia. This is the company’s second global design hub, following the opening of its New York Design Studio in September.

TCS has been a technology partner to UK enterprises for over five decades and currently supports around 42,000 jobs directly and indirectly across 19 sites in the country.

Jason Stockwood, UK Minister for Investment, who recently visited the TCS campus in Mumbai, said:

“As we celebrate a landmark Prime Ministerial visit to India, Tata Group and its companies like TCS remain central to strengthening our economies, creating jobs, and driving growth across both countries.”

During the visit, a report by Oxford Economics detailing TCS’ contribution to the UK economy was also launched. According to the report, TCS contributed £3.3 billion to the UK economy in FY2024 and generated £780 million in taxes, equivalent to the annual salaries of more than 20,000 teachers. It also supported 42,700 jobs directly and through its supply chain, including 15,300 roles in engineering and data analytics — a key area in bridging the UK’s digital skills gap.

Vinay Singhvi, Head of TCS UK & Ireland, said the UK remains the company’s second-largest market globally.

“The AI Experience Zone will further help foster innovation in collaboration with businesses throughout the UK, enabling them to stay ahead in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies,” he said.

TCS continues to invest in talent development through initiatives such as ‘Partnering for Skills’, which aims to reskill over 12,000 people for STEM-related roles. It also engages in community initiatives, including sponsorship of the TCS London Marathon, which raised a record £73.5 million for charity in 2024 — the highest ever for a single-day fundraising event.

Despite the turbulence in its domestic operations, TCS’ latest commitment to the UK market underscores its focus on future-ready technologies and global growth opportunities.