Asian markets mixed as tech valuations and global cues weigh on sentiment

Chinese markets reopened after the Golden Week holiday and traded with limited direction as investors assessed domestic demand trends and awaited fresh policy measures. The Shanghai Composite hovered near flat levels, reflecting a wait-and-watch approach from traders still gauging Beijing’s stance on economic stimulus.

Across the region, market sentiment remained fragile. A stronger U.S. dollar put pressure on Asian currencies, while global investors stayed cautious ahead of upcoming US inflation and jobs data. Analysts said valuations in several Asian technology and growth stocks have become stretched, leading to profit-taking.

Defensive and cyclical sectors such as energy and financials showed relative stability, while high-growth segments like semiconductors and consumer tech faced selling pressure. Overall trading volumes were light, suggesting investors are holding back ahead of key macroeconomic releases.

The near-term outlook for Asian markets remains cautious, with the focus on US economic data, currency movements, and any signs of new stimulus measures from China. Unless a fresh positive trigger emerges, regional equities may continue to trade within a narrow range amid global uncertainty.